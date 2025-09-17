Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida, frustrated by Republicans’ reality-free generalizations about political violence by “the left,” advised GOP lawmakers to keep their own side of the street clean.

“We just heard that there were no riots on the right. We're literally sitting in the building where there was a giant riot by supporters of the president—the right,” he said during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday.

Moskowitz then went on to directly quote Vice President JD Vance, further proving his point.

“We also heard that only leftists have said that Trump is a Nazi. In 2016, the current vice president of the United States said ‘Trump is either a cynical asshole or he's America's Hitler.’ And so this is the problem. Like, I don't want to have to say this garbage, but you want me to sit here and get painted with one brush,” he said.

The Republican campaign to silence the left is reminiscent of McCarthyism, beginning with President Donald Trump’s decision to exploit right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk’s murder as an evidence-free attack on political dissent.

And while Moskowitz has occasionally positioned himself near the center of political issues since Trump’s return to office, he joins Democratic colleagues like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett in an effort to inject some sanity into the current political climate.

Fingers crossed they’re successful.