Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on Sept. 15, but President Donald Trump has been notably silent about the federally recognized observance.

It isn’t just what Trump hasn’t said that sends a message. Previous proclamations to kick off the celebration during his first term speak volumes as well.

“Hispanic Americans embody American values, devotion to faith and family, commitment to hard work, enterprise and community service, and a fierce patriotic pride,” Trump said during a White House event in 2018. “Hispanic Americans are not only living the American dream, but their incredible efforts are unlocking the American dream for citizens all across our land.”

In 2020, Trump issued the same proclamation while announcing his support on Twitter. The proclamation he linked to has since been removed from the White House website. But if Trump doesn’t officially proclaim the monthlong celebration in 2025, he will break a streak that dates back to President George Bush in 1989.

Daily Kos reached out to the White House for comment on why Trump has not issued a proclamation this year, but did not receive a response before publication

Trump’s silence stands in stark contrast to his administration’s increasingly loud attacks on Latino communities across the United States.

Since he took office in January, the Department of Homeland Security has targeted Latino communities with ICE raids, with masked agents barreling into Home Depot parking lots in Trojan horse rental vans or disguising themselves as contractors looking to hire helping hands. They have hit farms and car washes and swept up landscapers in the middle of doing their job.

They’ve raided Los Angeles taco stands, targeting people based on their language and skin color alone. Government officials splayed mugshots of arrested Latino immigrants across the internet and the White House lawn to paint a picture of the “dangerous” people coming through our southern border.

And in what critics have called a ploy to stick it to Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, the president had over 200 Venezuelan and Salvadoran men illegally imprisoned in CECOT, El Salvador’s notorious terrorism confinement center, under the guise that they were all dangerous gang members.

But undocumented immigrants aren’t alone in feeling the wrath. Latino citizens have been wrapped up in deportation raids as well and held in detention facilities known for abuse and neglect before being released.

Even young Latinos seeking an education are facing roadblocks thanks to the president’s ramped-up xenophobia. Last week, Trump’s Department of Education ended several grant programs totaling $350 million that were reserved for colleges and universities that have a significant share of minority students.

More than $250 million of those grants were designated to benefit Hispanic-Serving Institutions, known as HSIs, which are schools whose student bodies are at least one-quarter Latino.

The record 48% of Hispanic voters who backed Trump during the 2024 election are starting to regret their choices. From mental health impacts across the country to Latino groups canceling celebration events due to fear of ICE raids and deportations, Trump’s strain on the community is apparent.

“It appears the president wants to erase the Latino identity in this country, whether through mass deportations, shoving their history into museum closets or refusing to acknowledge a monthlong celebration,” wrote The Fresno Bee’s editorial board. “He is one bad hombre.”