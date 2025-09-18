A strong majority of American Jews are sick of being used as a tool for President Donald Trump to carry out his illiberal agenda, according to a poll conducted by Ipsos for researchers at the University of Rochester and the University of California.

Nearly three-quarters of American Jews (72%) think Trump is using antisemitism as an "excuse" to pull research funding from colleges and universities, according to the survey. And 58% disagree with the Trump administration pausing or canceling hundreds of millions of dollars worth of funding to Harvard University and University of California, Los Angeles, over his claim that the schools did not protect students from antisemitism.

x Datawrapper Content

"Overall, this national survey details how Jewish Americans do worry about the return of antisemitic sentiments. At the same time, this community does not believe that such concerns on college campuses warrant the Trump Administration’s attack on higher education," wrote the report’s authors—James Druckman, a political science professor at the University of Rochester, and Bruce Fuller, a sociologist with the University of California, Berkeley. "A large majority reports that the president disingenuously exploits the issue, an ‘excuse’ to pause or cut research funding."

Slashing research funding to universities like Harvard, Columbia, and UCLA over claims they did not combat antisemitism is just one of the ways Trump and his administration cronies have used antisemitism as a pretext for some of their worst actions.

Demonstrators with the group Jewish Voice for Peace protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil on March 13 in New York.

For example, Trump has attempted to deport individuals who protested on college campuses against Israel's actions in its war against Hamas. The administration also revoked hundreds of student visas over students’ involvement in campus protests against the war.

"If you apply for a visa to enter the United States and be a student, and you tell us the reason you are coming to the United States is not just because you want to write op-eds, but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus—we're not going to give you a visa," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this year. "Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa."

What’s more, the federal government has denied tourists entry into the United States over their views on the war in Gaza.

Ultimately, American Jews overwhelmingly opposed Trump’s candidacy. A nonpartisan study conducted for the Jewish Electorate Institute by the Mellman Group found that 71% of Jewish voters backed Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Now, Trump is using those voters to carry out his antidemocratic agenda.