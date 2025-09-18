During a press conference with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in England Thursday, a journalist asked President Donald Trump about ABC’s indefinite suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

"Is free speech more under attack in Britain or America?” he asked.

“Well, Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk,” Trump responded. “And Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago. So, you know, you can call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent.”

Despite pretending that he had nothing to do with Kimmel’s suspension, Trump threatened that Kimmel would be next after CBS canceled Stephen Colbert’s late-night show in July.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next,” he posted on Truth Social at the time. “Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

Seems like Trump keeps getting exactly what he wants.