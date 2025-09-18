Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California delivered a sharp warning about the Trump administration’s corrupt attacks on free speech—all while wearing a “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” hat.

“I want to make it clear: There's going to be a Democratic majority in just over a year,” Swalwell said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, referring to the 2026 midterm elections. “And to the FCC [Federal Communications Commission] chairperson and anyone involved in these dirty deals, get a lawyer and save your records because you're going to be in this room and you're going to be answering questions about the deals that you struck and who benefited and what the cost was to the American people because that happened.”

Swalwell called out FCC Chair Brendan Carr, in particular, because Carr appeared on a right-wing podcast on Wednesday and threatened action against Kimmel’s network, ABC, over tame remarks made about Charlie Kirk’s killer. ABC has since suspended Kimmel’s show indefinitely.

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has used Carr to wage a war on press freedom and the First Amendment, silencing opposition and dissent. But if Swalwell’s right and Democrats retake the House next November, Trump and Carr will suddenly find a lot more standing in the way of their assault on free speech.