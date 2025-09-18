Former President Barack Obama on Thursday criticized media companies for buckling under the Trump administration’s censorship demands. His comments follow the decision by Disney-owned ABC to sideline late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for a joke about President Donald Trump’s response to the death of bigoted activist Charlie Kirk.

“After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like,” Obama wrote on Bluesky Thursday.

Referring specifically to Kimmel’s indefinite suspension, Obama added, “This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent — and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it.”

This comes a day after he pointed out that the Trump team has promoted and empowered “extremist views,” which Obama’s own administration did not engage in during his presidency from 2009 to 2017.

Obama is the most prominent Democrat to criticize ABC and the Trump administration’s actions, but he’s far from alone.

In a statement from the House Democratic leadership team, led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the action was described as “Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s war on the First Amendment” which they said is “blatantly inconsistent with American values.”

“Media companies, such as the one that suspended Mr. Kimmel, have a lot to explain. The censoring of artists and cancellation of shows is an act of cowardice. It may also be part of a corrupt pay-to-play scheme. House Democrats will make sure the American people learn the truth, even if that requires the relentless unleashing of congressional subpoena power. This will not be forgotten,” they wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on Bluesky, “Everybody across the political spectrum should be speaking out to stop what’s happening to Jimmy Kimmel. This is about protecting democracy.”

Similarly, Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote on Bluesky, “Trump silencing free speech stifles our democracy. It sure looks like giant media companies are enabling his authoritarianism.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who is the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, said on CNN that “late-night talk show hosts should be able to speak freely and give their opinions. The free press is under attack.”

And Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon called out Trump’s “harem” of billionaires.

“Trump is launching a full blown attack on free speech while his harem of billionaires buys up every media platform,” he wrote on Bluesky.

Speaking to reporters while in England, Trump tried to deflect from the pressure his Federal Communications Commission exerted on ABC to get Kimmel off air.

“Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk,” Trump claimed.

In reality, Kimmel was the top-rated late-night talk show host in the key 18-49 demographic in the most recent quarter of ratings. In fact, Kimmel’s ratings were up 22% from the previous quarter while other hosts were down—including pro-Trump host Greg Gutfeld on Fox News.

Trump’s abuse of power has been so blatant that he’s even been criticized by stalwart right-wing figures like George W. Bush aides David Frum and Karl Rove. Even Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence has criticized the right-wing witch hunt.

The First Amendment and the Constitution are under attack, and some of the highest profile people in American life are making that fact incredibly clear.