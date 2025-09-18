Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday and effortlessly handled a transphobic line of questioning from Republican Rep. Nancy Mace during a hearing ostensibly focused on crime in the nation’s capital.

"One thing we noticed the D.C. code struggles to define is the term 'woman.' Mayor Bowser, what is a woman?" Mace asked.

I'm a woman,” Bowser replied. “Are you a woman?”

“100 percent,” Mace responded.

“Okay. I’m a woman,” Bowser repeated. “You’re looking at one.”

As Mace struggled to articulate a coherent point by spouting an arcane section of the D.C. code, Bowser asked the committee chair to rein her in, leading Mace to loudly reclaim her time

“Let's make good use of the time, Ms. Mace,” Bowser said politely.

This marked Mace’s second public embarrassment in less than 24 hours, following her failed attempt to pass a censure resolution against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota on Wednesday for comments she made on the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Transphobes like Kirk and Mace have recycled the illogical “What is a woman?” question as a gotcha attempt for years now. The last time Mace tried it, she was thoroughly humiliated by former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, who exposed her illogical and hollow rhetoric on the issue.

It must be exhausting to be so angry—and so inept at it.

Related | GOP lawmaker who loves using slurs complains about name-calling