Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Byron Donalds of Florida got into it during a House Oversight Committee after she accurately described the Trump administration’s federal takeover of Washington as “fascist.”

In the final moments of her speaking time, Tlaib urged Republicans not to take criticisms of policy “so personally.”

“We’re attacking a process. We’re not attacking people here,” said the Michigan Democrat. "I think it's really important—we need to stand up against this fascist takeover. That's not a bad word. It's a fact.”

Donalds, a Republican representing Florida, then tried to interrupt her as her speaking time expired. "Chairman,” he said, addressing Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, “I think it's saying that the gentlelady doesn't have an argument, but she's going to refer to me and some of my colleagues like we were from the Third Reich. This is insane.”

Things only escalated from there.

“Leave Washington, D.C., out of your mouth,” Tlaib shouted at Donalds, as Chairman James Comer struggled to regain control of the committee. “Free D.C.! Free D.C.!”

She also told Donalds to “make sure you vote with your own voting card. Don’t be giving it to somebody else,” referring to allegations that Donalds engaged in the unethical practice of “ghost voting,” in which a lawmaker has another member of Congress cast votes on their behalf.

Donalds’ disregard for accountability and embrace of unpopular policy positions match those of the Trump administration—making him a perfect avatar for the modern GOP.