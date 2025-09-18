A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump pretends he had nothing to do with getting Kimmel off the air

Too bad everyone can read the threatening social media posts that preceded the firing.

House GOP plans to honor Charlie Kirk, who called for Biden's execution

Republicans are reaching shameless new depths.

Forget MAGA. It’s time for MACA: Make America Coked-up Again

The 1980s were Trump’s heyday, after all.

Cartoon: Thoughts and prey

RIP, First Amendment.

Trump’s antifa crackdown is actually pretty fascist

Going after people who are against fascism is pretty on-brand for this administration.

CDC ends telework for disabled employees, laws be damned

Who wouldn’t look forward to returning to a workplace still marred by bullet holes?

‘Get a lawyer': Democrat delivers searing warning to Trump team

A new year can’t get here fast enough.

Most American Jews would like Trump to stop pretending to help

So convenient of the president to use antisemitism as an excuse for his fascism.

Infamous bigot Nancy Mace flops after bipartisan pushback

So satisfying to see Mace get put in her place.

We have to agree with the worst people we know now. Thanks, Trump!

When Karl Rove says Trump’s gone too far, you know we’re in serious trouble.

