White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly justified the Trump administration’s vicious attack on the First Amendment by blaming free speech for MAGA podcaster Charlie Kirk’s death.

"Charlie's tragic death also ignited, I think, a spark for young people, for all people in this country who are passionate about free speech, who are passionate about civil dialogue,” Kelly said during an appearance on Newsmax on Friday, before casually blaming late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for political violence.

“I think you're seeing just a general public response to people like Jimmy Kimmel, who tragically is spewing this dangerous rhetoric—all people who spew this dangerous rhetoric, who ultimately drove this deranged killer to take Charlie's life,” she continued.

In reality, the “general public response” Kelly mentioned has largely been outrage at the Trump administration’s flagrant attacks on Americans’ free-speech rights. The attacks hit a new low this week when the administration pressured ABC to suspend Kimmel’s show after Kimmel critiqued the right in the wake of Kirk’s death.

Kelly's strained effort to link political violence to a late-night host’s mild commentary reinforces the administration’s ongoing endeavors to silence speech it does not like.