Energy Secretary Chris Wright appeared on Fox Business Friday, where he blamed former Vice President Al Gore for “peddling climate change nonsense,” before promoting his own nonsensical belief that climate change does not exist.

“So Al Gore's nonsense is exactly what got us in this position,” Wright said. “He started peddling climate nonsense 20 years ago. The Arctic was ‘gonna have no ice anymore’ 10 years ago. Well, this year we had well more ice than we had 10 years ago in the Arctic.”

Wright’s portrayal of a world where climate change doesn’t exist is as delusional as President Donald Trump’s understanding—or lack thereof—of wind power.

According to NASA, while it wasn’t the worst year on record, the amount of Arctic sea ice has continued its alarming downward trend since scientists began tracking it in 1979.

In March, the Arctic sea ice winter maximum—when the most ice is usually recorded due to colder temperatures—reached its lowest extent in the 46-year satellite record.

Wright has turned Fox News into a propaganda factory for the dumbest conversations about energy, routinely misleading the public about human-caused climate change.