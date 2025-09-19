The Senate voted on Friday to confirm President Donald Trump’s nomination of Michael Waltz to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Waltz is best known for Signalgate, which kicked off when the high-ranking official invited a journalist to a top-secret group chat that revealed classified information on military strikes.

Waltz was confirmed on a vote of 47-43. Only one Republican, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, voted against the nomination while all of the other Republicans voting backed Waltz. Waltz also had the support of three Democrats: Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

Back in March, when Waltz was national security adviser, he invited The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a private chat in the Signal app that included leaders like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance. The journalist saw sensitive national security information pertaining to a military strike against Houthi rebels.

Thanks to Waltz’s carelessness, Goldberg saw war plans—including the exact times that bombs would be deployed and information on the weapons systems that were used. When the security lapse became public, Trump’s team tried to downplay the disclosure as trivial. But subsequent reporting revealed that the information came from a classified email labeled “SECRET/NOFORN.” The “NOFORN” designation is meant to avoid disclosure to anyone who is a foreign national, to protect American intelligence secrets and personnel.

Waltz was relieved of his duties in the firestorm following the disclosure—but then Trump turned around and nominated him to be his U.N. ambassador.

In July testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Waltz blamed the leak on the Biden administration instead of taking ownership of his actions. He argued that the Signal app was “not only authorized, it was recommended” by the Biden team—which doesn’t explain why he added a journalist to a group chat where such sensitive information was being shared.

Waltz’s confirmation comes days before the United Nations begins holding its General Assembly from Sept. 22 to 30. As a major global superpower, the U.S. plays a pivotal role at the key international meeting and the country will be represented by Waltz.

Instead of being on the outside looking in after a serious intelligence lapse, Waltz has been rewarded. Who knows if his loose lips will be flapping at the U.N.

Waltz’s previous lapses exposed secret information meant to keep Americans safe. Now Trump has given him a global platform to double down on his failure.