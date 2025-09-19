Republicans are increasingly worried about where the country is headed—even as they continue to back President Donald Trump.

A new NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll for The Associated Press shows that 75% of U.S. adults now say the nation is on the wrong track—an increase of 13 points since June. And the shift is even more dramatic among Republicans, increasing from 29% to 51%.

But this surge in GOP pessimism isn’t tied to disappointment with Trump himself. His support within the party remains strong, with roughly 70% of Republicans saying they approve of how he’s handling health care, nearly 75% backing him on the economy, and 80% giving him high marks on immigration. In fact, on no major issue do most Republicans say he’s doing a bad job.

A cartoon by Clay Jones.

Instead, the timing suggests a connection to the recent killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, whose death has become a rallying cry on the right. Republicans’ “wrong-track” numbers had been steady in the mid-20s to low 30s before his killing. The poll, which entered the field on September 11—just one day after Kirk was shot—captured a sharp rise in GOP dissatisfaction. That anger seems to be directed outward, toward “ the left ” or anyone perceived as blocking Trump’s efforts to “fix” the country.

This pattern is not unusual. High “wrong track” numbers often suggest that Americans are aching for change, and other polling suggests that it historically spikes after national crises or moments of political violence, reflecting fear more than a clear policy judgment.

Still, the paradox is striking here: Republicans overwhelmingly believe that things are going badly, yet they are not turning on the man running the government.

Age and gender add another layer. Republicans under 45 are far more likely than older members of the party to say that the country is on the wrong track—61% to 43%. Similarly, 60% of Republican women share this view, compared to 43% of Republican men.

The broader political climate may be feeding these concerns. Lax gun laws, heated partisan rhetoric, and high-profile acts of violence have created a charged atmosphere. The combination of widespread access to firearms and deep political polarization increases the risk of rising anxieties turning into real-world consequences.

Related | They voted for Trump—now they're reaping his crappy jobs market

But the discontent isn’t unique to Republicans. Across the board, Americans remain dissatisfied with their political leaders—with 54% holding an unfavorable view of Trump, with most describing it as “very unfavorable.” Similarly, 53% of Democrats and 51% of Republicans hold negative views of their respective party leaders. Vice President JD Vance fares slightly better, though 21% of adults say that they don’t know enough about him to have an opinion.

For Democrats, the results suggest that there’s no immediate political upside. GOP frustration isn’t translating into anger at Trump or his policies. In fact, as election analyst G. Elliot Morris notes, the pattern is similar to Democrats’ feelings during Joe Biden’s presidency in 2023.

The NORC poll finds Trump’s approval rating holding steady at 39%, with 60% disapproving—that’s identical to the findings in June, suggesting that the spike in wrong-track numbers reflects a broader unease with the country, rather than a revolt against the president.

Republicans may be worried and looking for someone to blame, but for now, that blame doesn’t seem to be landing on Trump.