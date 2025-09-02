Suzzane Monk founded the J6 Pardon Project and she got what she wanted: insurrectionists freed by Donald Trump, despite the violence they inflicted on the Capitol. You’d think she’d be satisfied. But instead, she posted this epic meltdown on X on Sunday.

I am sorry, NOT SORRY, but I am VERY ANGRY with President Trump right now for just dumping these J6ers out on the streets with no way to survive but by the skin of their teeth, leaving hundreds of Americans in the most DIRE of straits. For several, their current situation is WORSE THAN BEING IN PRISON. They will tell you that.

She’s furious that Trump gave them what she demanded—freedom. Did she expect Trump to house them at Mar-a-Lago? They’re out. That’s already more than they deserve.

In prison, you at least had some food, some shelter, some medical care, some human connections. Now, out of jail with no way to work, no where to go, no funds, no family, what the ACTUAL FUCK DID TRUMP THINK THESE PEOPLE ARE SUPPOSED TO DO?!?

So government-provided food, shelter, and health care are suddenly good things? And “human connection” is the government’s job now? Conservatives love to preach “personal responsibility.” Actions have consequences. If their families and friends cut them off, that’s on them.

And really—what are they supposed to do? Get jobs. Trump’s pardons erased the felonies. They can finally do the thing they tell everyone else to do: pull themselves up by their bootstraps instead of begging for government handouts.

His DOJ is slow walking restitution, rejecting J6er lawsuits, retaining and protecting the fascist prosecutors who did this, AND STILL HOLDING J6ERS IN JAIL.....! WHAT. THE. ACTUAL. FUCK. MR. PRESIDENT?!?

“Restitution”? Please. Their lawsuits are nonsense. Prosecutors did their jobs, and Trump is firing many of them. And the insurrectionists still in prison aren’t martyrs—they’re criminals. She wants Trump to release the guy caught with child porn? The one fantasizing about murdering FBI agents?

You have said many kind things about the J6ers. You pardoned them. I want to think those things show your sincere care for these long suffering proud Americans who stood up for YOU when our election was STOLEN. But Sir, you are currently leaving them to DIE.

If they had the strength to riot at the Capitol, they can manage farm work. Thanks to mass deportations, there’s a severe worker shortage. They’d earn this thing called a “salary,” which buys food and housing. And if minimum wage doesn’t cut it? Take it up with Trump, the man for whom they nearly overthrew democracy

How many more, Mr. President? How many more J6ers whom I hugged and celebrated your pardons with as they walked out of jail, how many more of them are going to die before you do what you need to do to make this RIGHT? @POTUS

@realDonaldTrump

She thinks Trump will read this and care? Cute.

I’m certainly touched by this sudden plea for socialism for able-bodied Americans who can’t get their act together.

But don’t tell Monk that these losers should get jobs, as many people responding to her post did. That just sets her off.

Robin, I know you are attempting to be helpful. But you seem to be under the false impression that J6ers have not applied to many many many jobs before realizing that they were going to be passed over because of their J6 history. They in fact have. They have been denied jobs with the federal government, Trump's company, local government, major companies, small companies, fast food jobs even. As a general rule, they are being deliberately avoided by employers of all kinds in every industry including construction. Additionally, you are suggesting that J6ers who have been underfed with chronic untreated illnesses in jail cells who have former job skills, advanced degrees, years of experience in various professions should give up their careers pre J6 to work temporary construction in your neighborhood? Should they move to your neighborhood to work there? What happens when they need to get apartments and houses? They live all over the country. They are being rejected for rental properties.

There is zero chance construction companies—especially in the red states these folks mostly hail from—care about their “J6 history.” But if employers and landlords are slamming the door on them? That’s a little karmic payback for what they did to our country.

And if prison really was better? Well, they can always get themselves arrested again (maybe by throwing a sandwich at ICE agents) and go back to that sweet, sweet government-funded food and housing.