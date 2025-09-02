Election conspiracy theorist and disgraced former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump.

The award, which is the highest civilian honor bestowed by the U.S. government, rewards Giuliani for his years of loyal service to Trump, marked by the promotion of crackpot theories, the failed legal fight to overturn the 2020 election, and dangerous quack science.

“I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor,” Trump wrote on his social media account on Monday.

Trump’s announcement comes a day after Giuliani announced that he had been hospitalized following a car crash in New Hampshire.

Giuliani served as mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001, most notably on Sept. 11, 2001. In 2008, Giuliani mounted a disastrous campaign for the Republican presidential nomination and became a part of Trump’s inner circle. For years, Giuliani has lurched from one embarrassing incident to the next in a public spiral with few parallels in American history.

Following Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election, Giuliani was part of Trump’s legal team and pushed ridiculous and easily debunked conspiracy theories, trying to spin Trump’s loss to Joe Biden as a win.

In the days after that election, Giuliani held an ill-fated media availability at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Pennsylvania to discuss challenges to the state’s ballot counting process. As Giuliani spread falsehoods, it became clear that the Trump campaign had booked the location thinking it was a Four Seasons hotel, and not a landscaping business.

Trump and Giuliani pose for photographs at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse after the 2016 election.

Giuliani’s conspiracy promotion caught up with him after he was sued by former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, whom he falsely implicated in a scheme to steal votes from Trump. Ultimately, Giuliani was ordered to pay the women nearly $150 million for defaming them.

He was also disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C., for his disgraceful promotion of election lies.

Giuliani was also part of a pro-Trump operation after the 2016 election, attempting to push Ukraine-related conspiracy theories. The idea was to cast aspersions on the investigation into Russia’s decision to aid Trump in that election against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

That conspiracy theory formed the foundation of Trump’s first impeachment after he used the office of the presidency to pressure Ukraine and enhance his political power.

Giuliani also promoted conspiracies about the COVID-19 virus at the height of the pandemic, including the promotion of phony medical remedies for the virus on his podcast.

As recently as last Christmas, Giuliani was using his infamy to promote his own personal brand of coffee in a series of cringeworthy internet videos.

Giuliani has demonstrated that, like Trump, he is a die-hard conspiracy theorist. He has invoked those conspiracies to defend Trump, throwing away whatever last vestiges he had of credibility following his time as mayor and a significantly influential figure within the Republican Party.

In receiving the Medal of Freedom, Giuliani joins racist misogynist Rush Limbaugh, who died in 2021, as another Trump sycophant who received an award for their service providing pro-Trump propaganda.

Giuliani has gone from “America’s Mayor” to a disgraced Trump-era punchline, and now he’s getting a prize for it all.