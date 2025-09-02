Energy Secretary Chris Wright appeared on Fox Business Tuesday, where he and host Maria Bartiromo defended the Trump administration’s assault on clean energy.

Recently, the administration announced it would cancel federal funding for ongoing windmill projects and infrastructure.

“No one would build energy projects like these without massive government subsidies, government mandates, government-expedited permitting that allows you to go over everyone's objections,” Wright replied, ignoring the irony of his own boss doing just that to prop up the dying coal industry.

“I don't understand why the Democrats push this so aggressively. I mean, was this just an ideology that they wanted to push the climate change agenda,” Bartiromo responded. “The wind has to be blowing, the sun has to be shining, otherwise you're not getting anything.”

It’s hard to believe this is a real conversation between adults.