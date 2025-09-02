Madison Sheahan, deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, appeared on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday, where she threatened to goose-step President Donald Trump’s goons into more Democratic-led cities.

“If these Democrat-run cities don't want to work with us, we will continue to go into these cities, and Chicago is another great example of that” Sheahan said.

“Is it fair to say, then, that Chicago is going to see a crackdown, whether they want it or not?” asked Fox’s Griff Jenkins.

“Look, we are going to be going into the toughest cities in America, protecting the American people, choosing to put the American people first every single day,” she replied.

The Trump administration’s blatant disregard for the Constitution—including sending the National Guard, FBI, and ICE agents into cities like Los Angeles and Washington—reflects Trump’s delusion of having dictatorial powers.

Trump's rhetoric, amplified by right-wing media like Fox, has long fueled fantasies about turning cities like Chicago into militarized police states—and it’s all under the guise of “law and order.”