The hosts of Fox Business had a lot on their plate Tuesday, discussing a Wall Street Journal report about the Trump family’s new World Liberty Financial crypto scheme—which is now their most valuable asset, outpacing all of their property interests.

“He is the crypto president,” Fox Business reporter Lauren Simonetti said. “The first one ever. A lot of crypto-friendly legislation regulation.”

“What it amounts to is—it's crypto-friendly legislation coming from the president of the United States, who is in turn cashing in on the crypto phase—personally, his family,” host Stuart Varney responded.

“Conflict of interest,” Simonetti replied. “They say ‘no,’ but that's how it appears.”

The “no” Simonetti reference comes from Donald Trump Jr.’s claim that, because his father isn’t tech-savvy, he couldn’t possibly be corrupt—even though the family’s wealth is now largely tied to crypto.

President Donald Trump and his family have launched a series of crypto grifts, using the unscrupulous world of cryptocurrency to pump hard-to-trace money—seen by most critics and experts as a method to funnel bribes.

And Trump’s second term has seen even more reckless actions, further entangling the government and taxpayer dollars with the incredibly volatile crypto industry.