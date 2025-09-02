President Donald Trump apparently still thinks that the solution to gun violence is more guns.

On Tuesday, Trump was asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy whether he would send National Guard troops to schools to protect against shootings. After rambling about safety doors and school construction issues, Trump offered up the eternally flawed idea of arming teachers.

“If you took a small percentage of those teachers that were in the military, that were distinguished in the military, that were in the National Guard, etc., etc., and you let them carry, that's something that a lot of people like. I sort of liked it,” he said. “You can't do it with every teacher because most teachers don't know [about guns]. And, you know, but I always thought that would be an alternative.”

Trump’s comments follow a week in which GOP officials, as expected, offered only thoughts and prayers in response to the tragic mass shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Aug. 27.

In March, The Trump administration removed a gun violence advisory from the Department of Health and Human Services website. And by April, reports revealed that the administration cut more than $150 million in grants for community violence intervention programs.

By suggesting that more guns in schools is the solution to mass shootings, Trump seems determined to increase gun violence rather than fix it.