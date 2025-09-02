Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Alex Jones lashed out against former Infowars host Owen Shroyer Monday, describing him as a “backstabber” and “snake.” Shroyer recently left Jones’ Infowars network, alleging that he felt pressure to soft-pedal criticism of President Donald Trump.

Jones, Shroyer, and other Infowars contributors specialize in promoting baseless, debunked conspiracy theories. Jones is infamous for claiming that the 9/11 attacks were an “inside job,” describing the Sandy Hook school shooting as a “hoax,” and falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump—among dozens of other conspiracies.

Former Infowars host Owen Shroyer

During a Monday livestream, Shroyer said that he decided to leave Infowars after Jones criticized his commentary.

“He says I’m too negative. He says I’m a pessimist. Whatever, I’m too anti-Trump,” he said.

He added that, when he broadcast his “War Room” program last Thursday, he felt like he had a “babysitter” that was “looking over my shoulder,” which prompted his exit.

Jones initially described Shroyer’s exit from Infowars as a family emergency, but Shroyer clarified that “there was no family emergency. I walked off the show.”

On Tuesday, Jones lashed out at his former employee, directly addressing the content of Shroyer’s stream.

“You couched each statement—perfectly thought out and looking down at your notes—to be able to lie about us and try to hurt this organization for your benefit so you can be a hero,” Jones said. “You are a snake. You are a rat. You are a fraud. You are a backstabber. You are a hand biter. You are a disgrace.”

Shroyer has been a long-time presence on Infowars and an apparent true believer in the outlet’s extreme right-wing politics. In fact, Shroyer served time in prison after he was convicted for helping to lead the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Though he didn’t enter the Capitol, he pleaded guilty to entering a restricted area.

“Shroyer helped create January 6,” federal prosecutors said in their filing at the time.

Along with pushing conspiracies and election violence on Infowars, Shroyer also used racial epithets about Vice President Kamala Harris, who is Black.

Jones has been backing Trump since he first ran for president in 2016. But in covering up the Epstein scandal instead of offering the full transparency he once championed, Trump has been making a departure from the beliefs Jones touts on Infowars.

Similarly, after years of Jones falsely accusing Democratic presidents like Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden of hoping to deploy military assets against Americans, it is Trump who has done so.

Jones faces more pressure from a mess of his own making. He is on the hook for millions owed to the families of Sandy Hook survivors that he smeared, and the assets of Infowars are still set to be auctioned off as payment.

It’s safe to say that Jones hasn’t been having a great year, even as he watches his favorite politician retake the presidency.