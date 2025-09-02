A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Turns out Trump can’t turn active-duty troops into police officers
Another judge steps up against the administration’s lawlessness.
Democratic stalwart exits Congress—and says it’s time to pass the torch
It’s a moment of transition for the Democratic Party.
Wack job Rudy Giuliani is getting a medal for his service to Trump
Next up: Kid Rock is named poet laureate.
Cartoon: Kids in America
There’s nothing more tragic than children dying from preventable causes.
Energy secretary’s crusade against wind and solar gets even dumber
It’s hard to reason with people who call climate change an “agenda.”
Former NFL star kicks off campaign to sack MAGA
He wants to punt the MAGA mentality into the sun.
