A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Turns out Trump can’t turn active-duty troops into police officers

Another judge steps up against the administration’s lawlessness.

Democratic stalwart exits Congress—and says it’s time to pass the torch

It’s a moment of transition for the Democratic Party.

Wack job Rudy Giuliani is getting a medal for his service to Trump

Next up: Kid Rock is named poet laureate.

Cartoon: Kids in America

There’s nothing more tragic than children dying from preventable causes.

Energy secretary’s crusade against wind and solar gets even dumber

It’s hard to reason with people who call climate change an “agenda.”

Former NFL star kicks off campaign to sack MAGA

He wants to punt the MAGA mentality into the sun.

Click here to see more cartoons.