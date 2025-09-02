Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker held a press conference Tuesday to respond to President Donald Trump’s seemingly imminent invasion of Chicago.

"As a governor who cares about the well-being of my people, I can't live in a fantasy land where I pretend Trump is not tearing this country apart for personal greed and power,” he said.

Pritzker then continued to highlight how drastically the city’s crime rates have gone down in recent years.

“The president's absurd characterizations do not match what is happening on the ground here. He has no idea what he's talking about. There is no emergency that warrants deployment of troops,” he said.

He also criticized Trump’s description of Chicago as a “hellhole,” saying that he is “insulting Chicagoans.”

“When did we become a country where it's okay for the U.S. president to insist on national television that a state should call him to beg for anything—especially something we don't want? Have we truly lost all sense of sanity in this nation that we treat this as normal?” Pritzker asked.

Pritzker has been an outspoken thorn in Trump’s side as the president has openly fantasized about sending federal troops to Chicago, following similar, evidence-free claims of crime emergencies in other Democratic-led cities like Los Angeles and Washington.