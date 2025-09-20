There’s been even more fallout this week, as the right continues to exploit the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in an effort to stifle free speech—and companies like ABC seem more than willing to comply.

At the same time, congressional committees met throughout the week, exposing the Trump administration goons to the public humiliations they deserve.

And it’s all on video!

Apparently, the Washington Post can't stomach calling out Kirk's racism

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah, who is Black, reported that she was fired after criticizing Kirk’s racist remarks about Black women.

David Letterman has some thoughts on Trump's 'criminal administration'

Legendary comedian and talk show host David Letterman spoke with The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, sharing his thoughts on the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel and the right’s broader attack on late-night hosts who are critical of President Donald Trump.

Kash Patel humiliates himself—this time in front of the Senate

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday got contentious after FBI Director Kash Patel threw a temper tantrum during a line of questioning from Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Watch DC mayor put Nancy Mace in her place

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser appeared before the House Oversight Committee this week and effortlessly handled a transphobic line of questioning from GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina during a hearing ostensibly focused on crime in the nation’s capital.

Even Charlie Kirk would've disagreed with Pam Bondi about 'hate speech'

Attorney General Pam Bondi declared that “hate speech” against Kirk is illegal and that the government will go after anyone who criticizes him—a blatantly unconstitutional action that even Kirk himself would have disagreed with.

Trump threatens to 'go after' reporter for daring to ask a question

During a brief Q&A with the press Tuesday, defamation lawsuit loser Trump attacked ABC News’ White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, who asked about the alarming comments made by Bondi on what she considers “hate speech.”

Watch this congressman slam the right’s attack on free speech

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida, frustrated by Republicans’ reality-free generalizations about political violence, advised GOP lawmakers to keep their own side of the street clean.

Charlie Kirk would have been besties with Jesus, says nutty GOP lawmaker

GOP Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas used the House Oversight Committee’s time with FBI Director Kash Patel this week to pontificate about Kirk.

Another week, another ceaseless attack on U.S. democracy and the First Amendment from Republicans.

