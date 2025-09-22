House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared on CNN Monday, warning companies that cut pay-to-play deals with the Trump administration that the Justice Department won't always be under President Donald Trump’s control.

“You know, one thing to understand, as people who are flirting with the Trump administration or doing the bidding of the Trump administration or engaging in the pay-to-play schemes of the Trump administration, the statute of limitations is five years,” Jeffries said. “Donald Trump and his toxic administration will be long gone, but there will still be accountability to be had. And that process, of course, begins now. But it will not be complete until perhaps there is an independent Department of Justice.”

He proceeded to call out the Supreme Court’s conservative justices for giving in to Trump’s demands time and time again.

“We should also blame the conservative justices on the Supreme Court for all of the things that we see happening, because they basically gave this president blanket presidential immunity in a country where the framers of the Constitution said we don't want a king,” he said. “But they effectively enabled Donald Trump at times to behave just like a king. And that needs to be revisited as well.”

You don’t have to look much further than Trump’s use of Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr to pressure media outlets into silencing dissent in exchange for business favors.

On top of this, the Supreme Court conservatives have continued to allow the Trump administration to break and bend existing laws without any judicial check.

As Jeffries suggests, the fight for justice is far from over.