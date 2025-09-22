Zohran Mamdani is taking a bold stand—and it’s sending ripples through New York City’s mayoral race.

On Monday, the Democratic frontrunner announced that he would withdraw from a local ABC town hall scheduled for Thursday, as first reported by amNewYork. Mamdani said he made the decision to stand up for free speech, responding to Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from the network.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, whose show was suspended by ABC, will be back on air Sept. 23.

“ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel off the air after the FCC sought to pressure them,” Mamdani said during a news conference at Roosevelt Island’s Four Freedoms State Park, which honors President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1941 speech that named freedom of speech as a cornerstone of democracy.

Later on Monday, Disney reportedly announced that it would be ending Kimmel’s suspension at ABC.

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” Disney said in a statement.

Still, Mamdani’s decision to withdraw from the ABC town hall is one facet of his firm stance against the Trump administration’s violations of the First Amendment.

“The message that it sends to each and every American across this country is a message the First Amendment is no longer a right that can be counted on, but rather that it is government which will determine what should and should not be discussed, what can and cannot be spoken. And we cannot normalize these kinds of acts nor offenses. These must be the basis upon which we act,” Mamdani said.

He framed his decision as a defiant stand against the Trump administration’s authoritarian tactics aimed at suppressing free speech.

Demonstrators picket in response to the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Sept. 18.

“I will use my power as the mayor to fight those who seek to divide us, those who seek to abuse their power, those who seek to take away our freedom,” Mamdani said. “Because it is not the government’s job to bully talk show hosts off of the air. It is not the government’s job to tell us what we can and cannot talk about.”

Mamdani has not yet addressed the end of Kimmel’s suspension.

According to Mamdani’s campaign, the ABC town hall had been on the calendar for weeks and was scheduled to begin promotion over the weekend, but his team is still “considering a number of town halls to come.”

Kimmel’s late-night show was suspended shortly after the airing of his monologue about the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk—and just hours after Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr publicly pressured the network. Carr’s remarks, framed as a warning to Disney and ABC, highlighted the high stakes for broadcasters trying to navigate the Trump administration’s scrutiny of speech.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said on a podcast. “These companies can find ways to change conduct to take action, frankly, on Kimmel. Or, you know, there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

In his monologue, Kimmel accused conservatives of politicizing Kirk’s death, saying, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

But taking Kimmel off the air ignited a firestorm, with GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas saying, “We shouldn't be threatening government power to force him off air. That's a real mistake.”

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr

And in the wake of the suspension, protests broke out in New York and Los Angeles, while several Republicans—including outgoing Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky—slammed Carr’s threats against ABC, with Paul saying that Carr has “no business weighing in” on matters like this.

The Working Families Party, a progressive organization that backs Mamdani’s mayoral candidacy, seized on the moment to urge Democrats to return donations from Disney and ABC affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair.

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani has positioned himself as a fearless challenger to Trump, contrasting himself with his two leading opponents, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, whom he called “so-called leaders,” showing “cowardice because they are looking to the White House for their path to their future ambitions.”

Cuomo says he hasn’t spoken to President Donald Trump about the mayoral race, though reports suggest that Trump is trying to pressure other candidates to drop out so Cuomo stands a better chance of defeating Mamdani. Similarly, Adams insists that he never struck a quid pro quo with the Justice Department to have his bribery case dropped.

Mamdani’s move signals that the New York mayoral race is about more than local politics—it’s also a battle for free speech.