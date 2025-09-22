A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump is losing ground on one of his signature issues

If you lose on your defining topic, what’s left?

Trump builds strong impeachment case against himself

To say Trump had himself a busy weekend is an understatement.

'You are envy, you are hatred': Kirk memorial turns into unhinged rally

Trump and the Republican Party continue to cynically weaponize Kirk’s death.

Cartoon: Lowering the temperature

As if that’s possible right now.

Most California voters are lining up behind Newsom to fight Trump

Newsom’s gamble might just pay off.

Hakeem Jeffries issues biting warning to businesses bending to Trump

Trump may think he’s king, but his reign won’t last forever.

Press secretary falls on her face defending Trump’s abuse of power

This is a special kind of gaslighting.

Trump uses Kirk's death to silence critics—and voters aren't pleased

After all, voters will have the last word.

Click here to see more cartoons.