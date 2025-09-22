A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Trump is losing ground on one of his signature issues
If you lose on your defining topic, what’s left?
Trump builds strong impeachment case against himself
To say Trump had himself a busy weekend is an understatement.
'You are envy, you are hatred': Kirk memorial turns into unhinged rally
Trump and the Republican Party continue to cynically weaponize Kirk’s death.
Cartoon: Lowering the temperature
As if that’s possible right now.
Most California voters are lining up behind Newsom to fight Trump
Newsom’s gamble might just pay off.
Hakeem Jeffries issues biting warning to businesses bending to Trump
Trump may think he’s king, but his reign won’t last forever.
Press secretary falls on her face defending Trump’s abuse of power
This is a special kind of gaslighting.
Trump uses Kirk's death to silence critics—and voters aren't pleased
After all, voters will have the last word.
