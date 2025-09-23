President Donald Trump’s new H-1B visa crackdown is being talked about as a blow to the tech industry. But in reality, the people who will suffer most aren’t coders—they’re patients.

More than 76 million Americans already live in places the federal government designates as short on primary care doctors, according to KFF data. Many of those communities rely on immigrant physicians with H-1B visas. Take them away, and rural health care collapses.

“When you’re putting a doctor in the middle of rural Ohio or rural Indiana, and they have to serve the underserved—that kind of a price tag is going to wipe out a lot of health care for a lot of people across the country who really need it,” immigration attorney David Leopold told Bloomberg.

Tech multibillionaires like Elon Musk use the H-1B visa program to abuse foreign workers.

Even the White House knows this, admitting that it’s considering “potential exemptions, which can include physicians and medical residents.”

But that’s a weak promise for millions of Americans already struggling to find care, especially with Trump’s Medicaid cuts threatening to make access even worse.

Meanwhile, Silicon Valley billionaires are furious.

Trump’s order hits their beloved pipeline of workers on H-1B visas—a program that many companies have abused as a form of indentured servitude. Elon Musk, in particular, loves H-1B hires who won’t complain about brutal conditions, organize for labor rights, or quit when management veers off course.

But in today’s tech world, there’s no real shortage of engineers. Google says that more than a quarter of its code is already written by AI, while industry layoffs have hit more than 22,000 so far this year.

Meanwhile, recent computer engineering graduates face the third toughest job market of any degree, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

So, yes, it’s funny to watch MAGA billionaires like Musk, Peter Thiel, and Larry Ellison fume as Trump once again smacks them around. But the real problem isn’t in Silicon Valley. It’s the families in rural America who may soon lose the only doctor they’ve got left.