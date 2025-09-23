Donald Trump spoke at the United Nations on Tuesday, delivering a speech that can only be described as embarrassing.

"In a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars,” Trump claimed, recycling his fact-free assertion that he is a global peacemaker. “They said they were unendable. You're never going to get them solved."

Trump continued with an attack on global environmental initiatives, echoing his administration’s dangerous stance on climate change. "If you don't get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail. And I'm really good at predicting things. You know, they actually said during the campaign that I had the best-selling hat. ‘Trump was right about everything.’ And I don't say that in a braggadocious way, but it's true. I've been right about everything.”

However, Trump’s cruelest words came, as they always do, when speaking on immigration policies. “It's time to end the failed experiment of open borders. You have to end it now. I can tell you,” Trump said. “I'm really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.”

Trump’s diatribe against the world again showed his unwavering commitment to his own ego over authentic leadership and diplomacy.