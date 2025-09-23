A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Angry old man yells at the UN for an hour

Okay, grandpa, it’s time for bed now.

Trump team will keep its ICE goons masked, law be damned

It’s no surprise that this lawless administration isn’t deterred.

Major media groups plan to keep Kimmel muzzled

These broadcast groups have decided comedy doesn’t align with their conservative values.

Cartoon: Flattery will get you everywhere

Are late-night roasts a thing of the past?

Kamala Harris is ready to make headlines again

The former VP weighed in on Zohran Mamdani, Donald Trump, and more.

This farmer really doesn’t want to face the consequences of his vote

Enjoy the “find out” phase of FAFO, buddy.

