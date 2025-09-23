President Donald Trump is harder to pin down than ever on his support for America’s NATO allies—not exactly the type of stability you expect from a … critical security alliance.

On Sunday, asked if the U.S. would back up Poland and the Baltic states if Russia kept invading their airspace, Trump said, “Yeah, I would. I would.”

However, on Tuesday, he walked back that support.

When a reporter asked if the U.S. “back up NATO allies” in shooting down Russian aircraft that violated their airspace, he said that it “depends on the circumstance” before veering into a boast about how much more NATO allies are now investing in their defense.

Russia has been accused of deploying drones into multiple NATO countries, like Poland, Denmark, and Norway. Flights were shut down for hours Monday night in Copenhagen and Oslo. Poland has reportedly shot down numerous Russian drones in recent weeks and warned Russia that further incursions into its airspace would be met with a similar military response.