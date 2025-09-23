House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries skewered President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a meeting with him and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday.

Trump canceled the meeting, meant to discuss health care protections for millions of Americans, via a long-winded Truth Social screed, claiming that Democrats were threatening to shut down the government to provide "free healthcare for Illegal Aliens (A monumental cost!),” and fund transgender surgeries for children.

"There was nothing about this moment and the need to fund the federal government that has anything to do with any issue other than the health of the American people, the safety of the American people, and the economic well-being of the American people, which includes trying to drive down the high cost of living because our country is too expensive,” Jeffries told reporters.

“Donald Trump is trying to hide all of that from the American people, which is why he does not want to sit down and have an open discussion with House and Senate Democrats that can be aired out in front of the American people,” Jeffries continued. “The statement that Donald Trump issued today was unhinged, and it related to issues that have nothing to do with the spending bill that is before the Congress, and the need to try to avoid a government shutdown."

Americans across the political spectrum have felt the punishing rise in costs, with little relief promised by Trump’s chaotic actions since his return to office.