This week, Boeing announced a deal with Uzbekistan to buy 14 planes and maybe eight more later.

Here’s President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post where he tries to take credit:

Earlier this month I spoke with the Highly Respected President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Today I want to congratulate President Mirziyoyev on signing a GREAT Deal with Boeing! Worth over $8 Billion Dollars, Uzbekistan Airways is purchasing 22,787 Dreamliners. This will create over 35,000 jobs in the United States. President Mirziyoyev is a man of his word, and we will continue to work together on many more items! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

So, according to Trump, there are 22,787 Dreamliners being built for Uzbekistan, even though Boeing has built and delivered 1,215 total as of Aug. 31, and at $8 billion total, each plane will cost only about $351,000, according to his idiotic math. And given the supposed 35,000 new jobs it will take to build them, Boeing will achieve the incredible efficiency of 1.5 workers per plane!

No, none of that is real, of course.

What obviously happened is that 14 planes plus an option for eight more equals 22. Someone must have passed Trump a note saying something like: “Uzbekistan is buying 22 787 Dreamliners.”

Dumbass added the comma where there should’ve been a space, and no one felt empowered or emboldened enough to actually say “sir” and point out the humiliating mistake. His brain certainly isn’t capable of doing the basic math that would immediately catch the error.

Oh, and the 35,000 jobs? They are not new positions. The order will be used to support existing jobs, the companies said, per the Wall Street Journal. In other words, by keeping the assembly line humming, 35,000 people won’t potentially get laid off. That’s good, of course, but Trump wants people to think that his policies are creating new jobs. And they’re not.

