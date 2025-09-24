President Donald Trump’s attempt to use the federal government to suppress the speech of comedian Jimmy Kimmel has backfired spectacularly after millions tuned in for the late-night host’s triumphant return to the airwaves.

“You almost have to feel sorry for [Trump]. He tried, did his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel’s Tuesday night monologue received more than 9 million views on YouTube in the first 10 hours it was available. That is far more than the usual Kimmel monologue on YouTube.

Google searches for Kimmel’s monologue spiked Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, likely representing hundreds of thousands of searches for his content.

While broadcast television ratings aren’t available at the time of this writing, they are sure to be high—and contrary to Trump’s claims when ABC took Kimmel off air, he was the highest-rated program in the key 18-49 demographic in the second quarter of 2025.

California Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, praised the host. “Jimmy Kimmel made the country proud. He stood up for free speech, called out Trump, and defended the First Amendment,” he wrote.

Before Kimmel returned, Trump posted on social media, whining about the return.

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” Trump wrote, indicating that he still wants to use the power of the federal government to go after Disney/ABC for reporting on him and employing comedians like Kimmel who mock him.

A protestor holds a sign outside El Capitan Entertainment Centre, where the late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is staged, on Sept. 18 in Los Angeles.

Not all of America saw Kimmel’s return on their local television stations, however. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media Group, who are both aligned with the right, are refusing to air the program. By doing so, they have shown themselves to be willing tools of the Trump administration’s crusade against free speech.

But the data from YouTube and online searches are a testament to the eroding ability of gatekeepers like Sinclair and Nexstar to control what people see. People who couldn’t watch Kimmel’s program on Tuesday night—like those served by WJLA, the Sinclair station in the Washington, D.C., market—can watch the entire monologue or clips of it online.

Disney/ABC faced enormous backlash from the public, unions, actors and comedians for their decision to censor Kimmel. Financially, Disney faced the prospect of people canceling their subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu just as the company was reportedly planning a price hike.

The attack on Kimmel was an attempt by the Republican-led government to quash speech that it did not like, running directly counter to the First Amendment. For now, that action has utterly failed, and millions have seen a comedian unrepentantly mock the president of the United States once again.

Exactly as it should be.