Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has a letter from his friend Ed Martin, and he wants you all to know it.

Well, it’s not a letter to Alex Jones. More a letter about Alex Jones, or, more precisely, a favor for Alex Jones.

Martin, in his capacity as “Associate Deputy Attorney General and as the Director of the United States Department of Justice Weaponization Working Group,” wrote to the attorneys who represent FBI Special Agent William Aldenberg. (ABC News has confirmed the veracity of the letter.)

If you are not deep in Alex Jones lore, Aldenberg’s name may mean nothing, but he was one of the first responders on the scene of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. So, of course, he came in for the full Alex Jones treatment, suffering years of threats from Jones’ followers. Aldenberg, along with many of the Sandy Hook families, sued Jones for defamation and prevailed, with Aldenberg’s share of the judgment being around $120 million.

You might wonder what role the DOJ could possibly have in investigating a state court civil lawsuit involving a now-retired FBI agent who sued Jones in his personal capacity—and you’re right to wonder.

Here’s where Jones’s conspiracy theory has to get wrapped in another layer of conspiracy theory. See, it can’t just be that Aldenberg and the Sandy Hook families sued Jones because he spewed vicious, ceaseless lies about the most traumatic event imaginable. No, it definitely has to be the fault of the Democrats.

Ed Martin speaks at an event at the Capitol in Washington in 2023.

Here’s how Jones characterized the letter from Cool Powerful Pal Ed:

“Breaking! The DOJ's Task Force On Government Weaponization Against The American People Has Launched An Investigation Into The Democrat Party / FBI Directing Illegal Law-fare Against Alex Jones And Infowars.”

Martin, with his typical dim pugnaciousness, is basically accusing the FBI agent of having somehow used his government role at the FBI to act for his own personal benefit by … testifying? suing? Not really super clear on Martin’s legal theory here. What is clear is that he thinks this is a clever little way to somehow treat Jones’ personal desire to eradicate the enormous judgment against him as an official government matter. Apparently, Aldenberg weaponized the federal government by suing Alex Jones personally? Got it.

Because Martin is as thick-headed as he is mean-spirited, he seems to think that an “investigation” includes writing to attorneys and demanding they break attorney-client privilege by answering questions like “Did SA Aldenberg reveal any financial benefit that might accrue to him as he led litigation and recruited other plaintiffs? Did he do so before or after public proceedings/filings?”

Dawg, Aldenberg’s attorney isn’t going to answer this.

It’s also a nonsensical question to ask about someone who brought a lawsuit seeking civil damages. Yes, Aldenberg did indeed reveal a financial benefit that could accrue to him! It’s called “winning the lawsuit that he brought against Alex Jones.”

Also, because Martin is unhinged, he figured he’d just ask Aldenberg’s lawyer about something else random and undefined: “Finally, it recently came to my attention that one of the vendors named Berlin Rosen stated that they were leaders in ‘newsjacking’ and may have assisted in the Jones case(s). Do you or your clients have a relationship with Berlin Rosen? Do you know how they achieved ‘newsjacking?’”

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference in Feburary.

You’ll note that this is not in any way related to Aldenberg, so even Martin’s threadbare link to government “weaponization” is gone. So now a handpicked Trump goon is writing to attorneys who represented someone in a case that has nothing to do with the government, and is demanding they answer whatever vague thing Jones cooked up in his spider-infested brain.

Martin’s letter to Aldenberg’s attorneys included a stuffy, little confidentiality demand:

“At this time, I respectfully request that you and Berlin Rosen keep this correspondence confidential. I do not wish to litigate this in the media.”

Hm. Kinda weird, then, that Alex Jones posted it publicly.

This is the same type of letter Martin sent to Abbe Lowell, who is representing New York Attorney General Letitia James. While Martin apparently brought a New York Post photographer along to snap pics of Martin lurking theatrically and creepily outside her home as part of his so-called investigation into her alleged mortgage fraud, he also demanded Lowell keep it mum: “I specifically ask that you redouble your efforts to not leak this confidential letter. I prefer not to have to move in court to stop you or your client from leaking.”

Honestly, as bleak as it has been to see Martin act as one of Trump’s hatchet men in going after people like James and Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook, this feels even worse. It’s stretching the bounds of the “weaponization of the federal government” into nonsense.

Aldenberg doesn’t work for the government any longer. These cases weren’t in federal court. The judgment is a civil judgment. Jones is not part of the government. By blasting this out as an official DOJ communication, Martin is signing onto one of the worst, most pernicious conspiracy theories to take hold in recent years.

Whether this is Martin freelancing a bit or whether the DOJ is taking an official pro-Jones stance, it’s terrible. Martin is a buffoon, but he currently seems to have few limits on his power.