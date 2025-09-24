During a CNN appearance Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune was asked by host Dana Bash about recent comments by GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina expressing enthusiasm for President Donald Trump to run again in 2028.

“Trump 2028. I hope this never ends,” Graham told Sean Hannity.

“You do not believe constitutionally that President Trump—or any president—could have a third term?” Bash asked.

“Well, I think the Constitution speaks to that issue, and I think it's pretty plain, Dana,” Thune responded.

“Okay, so no Trump 2028?” Bash followed up.

“Well, I didn't see—I know Lindsey said that before—and I think he generally expects a, you know, a pretty lighthearted response when he says it,” Thune said.

Trump has repeatedly made serious overtures to running for an illegal—and unpopular—third term, and he’s even released 2028 merchandise.

Thune’s unwillingness to stand against a potential third Trump term—and his vague reference to the 22nd Amendment, which explicitly limits a president to two terms—reflects the sad state of affairs within the Republican Party.