Vice President JD Vance took time after one of his trademark lie-filled speeches to stridently defend the Trump administration's efforts to squash the freedom of speech.

During a Q&A on Wednesday in North Carolina, Vance was asked how he “square[s] your fervent belief in free speech with what's going on now with Jimmy Kimmel and the FCC [Federal Communications Commission] pressure.”

"I’m pretty sure that Jimmy Kimmel was back on the air last night, and to the extent that he's not back on the air, it's because he's not funny and has terrible ratings,” Vance replied in what can be described only as a self-defeating response.

“What people will say is ‘Well, you know, didn't the FCC commissioner put a tweet out that said something bad?’” he continued “What is the government action that the Trump administration has engaged in to kick Jimmy Kimmel or anybody else off the air? Zero. What government pressure have we brought to bear to tell people that they're not allowed to speak their mind? Zero.”

Vance then blamed the former Biden administration for YouTube’s content-moderation decisions to suspend accounts promoting misinformation about the 2020 presidential election and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That is real government censorship, and it left the White House when Joe Biden left the White House" Vance said.

Vance’s remarks come less than a day after President Donald Trump threatened ABC on his Truth Social account over what proved to be Kimmel’s triumphant return to the air.