GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina appeared on Newsmax Wednesday to deliver a bizarre and incendiary take on President Donald Trump's evidence-free MAHA announcement linking autism to Tylenol.

Attacking pregnant women and somehow finding a way to blame Democrats for political violence, Mace was far beyond unhinged.

“All that's coming from the left, And we have to be honest and tell the truth,” Mace said. “I don't know if you guys have been on social media this morning, but you've got pregnant women recording videos of themselves taking Tylenol, which has now been linked to autism. And they hate Trump more than they love their babies.”

Mace went on to claim that Democrats are the ones who are denying science—yes, really.

“The Democratic Party has some ownership in this, and they need to take responsibility for this,” she continued. “They're denying science. They're denying there's violence when they're egging it on. And we can't get past that until they recognize their role in it.”

The global consensus among doctors and scientists is clear: There is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen use during pregnancy to autism. Even so, Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. irresponsibly promoted this bullshit claim during a press conference Tuesday.

Calling Mace’s statement “unhinged” does a disservice to the word. Mace continues to prove herself unmoored—willing to debase herself and others in pursuit of what she believes will earn political points.