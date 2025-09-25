Hey there. I’m Peri, the social media manager for Daily Kos. I spend a lot of time thinking about how to squeeze facts, outrage, and the occasional meme into a space roughly the size of a haiku. I also make videos that break down complex political stories in under 60 seconds. And I’m always looking for new ways to reach people who’ve never heard of us—but need to.

Social media isn’t just cat videos anymore. It’s where people get their news, bad takes go viral, and progressive voices like ours have to show up.

Social media is the front page now

Most people aren’t waking up and reading five reputable news sources. They’re just scrolling. They’re getting hit with half-baked takes, conspiracy theories, and that one uncle’s comment about “both sides.”

That’s why we’re here.

According to the Pew Research Center, about half of American adults at least sometimes get their news from social media. And for adults under 30, TikTok and Instagram are among the top news sources. If we want the next generation to hear the truth about what’s happening in our country, we have to meet them where they are.

x Datawrapper Content

“But it’s just a retweet …”

I promise: It’s not just a retweet. It’s an act of digital rebellion.

When you hit share, you’re helping us jump the algorithmic moat to reach someone who might not follow us. Thanks to you, our article is showing up in the feed of your cousin’s roommate’s girlfriend who still thinks CNN is radical.

In a media landscape flooded with mis- and disinformation, every share matters.

Remember, misinformation spreads because it's shared. When you boost a well-researched Daily Kos article instead, you’re throwing a wrench into the propaganda machine. Yes, your retweet won’t save democracy by itself. But multiplied by thousands? That’s one way we fight back.

So, what can you do?

A lot! Here’s how you help us blow up the feed with something useful:

Share our posts. Even one makes a difference.

Tag your smartest, loudest friend. The one with all the group chats.

Follow us wherever you scroll (Instagram, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky, X, Facebook).

You don't have to doomscroll on social media. It can be a place for resistance, truth-telling, organizing, and reminding people that yes, it’s bad—but we’re not powerless.

Daily Kos doesn’t work without our community. By sharing the work we all do, you can make sure the truth travels faster and farther than the lies.

One Last Thing (and It’s a Big One)

Social media helps us reach more people, but we can't do this work without the support of our readers. The average donation to Daily Kos is just $9.44, but that's no small change to us. Small, grassroots donations are our largest source of funding.

If you’re able to chip in today, we’d be incredibly grateful.

Editors note: This article has been updated with newly released data from the Pew Research Center.