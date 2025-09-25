President Donald Trump is turning the White House into Mar-a-Lago on steroids.

The new White House ballroom—for which he did not get the legally required approval—will be bigger than the building itself, renderings obtained by CBS News show. At an estimated 90,000 square feet, the ballroom will nearly double the size of the White House, which stands at 55,000 square feet.

President Donald Trump is seen on the roof of the White House to survey the property before construction of his ballroom began.

The monstrosity is allegedly being financed through private donations—leading to even more potential corruption, as donors could demand favorable treatment in exchange for helping Trump with his pet project.

And Trump is obsessed with the project.

He was seen bizarrely roaming the roof of the West Wing to survey the property before construction began. And after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was murdered, Trump responded to questions about how he was doing with an off-topic ode to the ballroom.

“My condolences on the loss of your friend Charlie Kirk. How are you holding up?” a reporter asked Trump as he left White House.

“I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get for about 150 years. And it's gonna be a beauty. It'll be an absolutely magnificent structure,” Trump replied.

Even more disgusting is the fact that the ballroom’s construction means that Americans—whose tax dollars finance the upkeep of the building—can’t visit, as tours have been suspended indefinitely.

“School trips. Families. All shut out indefinitely for the building of a ballroom? Are the millions of they cancelled on all going to be invited back for a ball?” Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota wrote on X when news broke in August.

Some of President Donald Trump’s new tacky gold leaf is seen in the Oval Office.

Aside from defacing the property with a new tacky ballroom, Trump has used taxpayer dollars to ruin the grounds by paving over the Rose Garden and turning it into an exclusive “club” where he can dine with his corrupt benefactors.

How very “man of the people” of him.

Trump also adorned the Oval Office with tacky gold leafing that appears to have been purchased at Home Depot, and he erected not one but two gigantic flag poles as some sort of chest-pumping show of fake patriotism.

But most concerning of all—aside from the corruption—is that Trump’s changes to the White House are a clear sign that he has no plans of ever vacating the premises.

By turning the property into Mar-a-Lago lite, Trump’s proving that he doesn’t view himself as a caretaker of the White House, but as its forever owner.