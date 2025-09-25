The people of Oklahoma won’t have state Superintendent Ryan Walters to kick around any longer.

Tired of using his official role to make the lives of teachers in the state incredibly miserable, Walters is departing to lead the Teacher Freedom Alliance, where he hopes to make the lives of teachers across the country incredibly miserable.

The entire point of the Teacher Freedom Alliance is to destroy teachers' unions, and that’s what Walters is going there to do.

That’s not some sort of hyperbolic liberal characterization of the group or its motives. When announcing his departure on Fox News @ Night, which is really a classy and professional way to do things indeed, Walters said he was going to “destroy the teachers unions” and “build an army of teachers to defeat the teachers unions once and for all.”

The Teacher Freedom Alliance is a partner of the Freedom Foundation that is supposed to offer teachers an “alternative” to union membership. Given that Oklahoma is a right-to-work state and prohibits requiring union membership as a condition of employment, teachers there already have an alternative to union membership: not joining the union.

But that’s not enough for people like Walters, who loathe the idea that teachers might have some autonomy, power, and protection from people like, well, Ryan Walters. So he’s got to completely destroy unions or whatever.

Walters bragged on Fox that the Teacher Freedom Alliance was “one of the biggest grassroots organizations in the country.” A look at their website makes clear that’s not even remotely true. The group seems to have only ever issued two press releases, and those were both from 2024. Currently, they boast that 2,749 teachers have joined … whatever this is.

Well hey, there are only 42,000 teachers in Oklahoma and 3.8 million teachers nationwide, so yeah, definitely a real powerhouse grassroots organization making real inroads, sure.

If you’d like to know exactly how much Walters sucked at his job, look no further than his fellow Republican, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond. After Walters announced his departure, Drummond issued an official statement that did not mince words:

Ever since Gov. Stitt appointed Ryan Walters to serve as Secretary of Education, we have witnessed a stream of never-ending scandal and political drama. From the mishandling of pandemic relief funds that resulted in families buying Xboxes and refrigerators to the latest squabbling with board members over what was or wasn’t showing on TV, the Stitt-Walters era has been an embarrassment to our state. Even worse, test scores and reading proficiency are at historic lows.

Let’s be frank: Actually educating kids was the furthest thing from Walters’ mind during his tenure. He was too busy forcing teachers from “woke” states to take a test designed by Prager U, which is not an educational organization. He also made time to develop a scheme to use $6 million in state taxpayer dollars to buy 55,000 Bibles, with very particular specifications that just happened to match one version only: the Lee Greenwood/Donald Trump “God Bless the USA” Bible.

With Walters gone, there will be no one to demand that all high schools have a Turning Point USA chapter. Of course, Walters’ superintendent position does not have the power to force schools to have a particular student group, particularly a Christian one like TPUSA, but it’s not like Walters ever paid the law much mind.

Who will fill the Libs of Tik Tok-shaped hole that Walters leaves behind? There will be no one to show selectively-edited videos that result in bomb threats to public schools. And now there will be no one to try to change the curriculum to force students to learn that there were “discrepancies” in the 2020 election. Huge loss, really.

Despite his best efforts to be remembered as a one-man theocratic wrecking ball, Walters will likely always be best known as the guy who had sexually explicit images playing on a television screen during a meeting with the state board of education. The Oklahoma County Sheriff investigated, but declined to press charges after determining that Walters’ television was showing a 1985 movie, “The Predator,” that has a scene where naked women go into a warehouse to package drugs.

Oh, got it. It’s a movie, so it’s totally fine to have it showing naked women during an official meeting. Makes total sense.

Regrettably, Walters will probably be a MAGA superstar at the national level. He’s a hard-right grifter who doesn’t believe in the separation of church and state and hates—genuinely hates—teachers. So, his position is basically the default Republican one these days, but he brings a real dedication to getting his face on television and yelling about it, clocking over 400 media hits in just two years. His departure likely means we’ll see more, not less, of Walters on our TVs.

Lucky us.