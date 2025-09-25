President Donald Trump finally has a plan to bail out farmers struggling under his chaotic tariff policies: giving them a portion of their money from tariffs back.

"We want to take our money. We're doing well because of tariffs, we're doing unbelievable. We're making more money than we ever have made,” Trump bragged about the money being generated by rising costs for Americans. “We're going to take some of that tariff money that we've made, and we're going to give it to our farmers who are, for a little while, going to be hurt until it kicks in.”

Many of the same farmers suffering under Trump’s trade policies are the ones who voted for his return to office.

Now these farmers—who remained quiet while the Trump administration slashed funding to a wide range of government programs—are begging and even demanding federal handouts, from a government that’s made it clear that it prioritizes subsidies for the wealthy.

But, hey, Trump’s got a plan to help the farmers now!