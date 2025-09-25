Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo and Republican Rep. Greg Steube descended into la-la land on Thursday as they defended the Justice Department’s reported decision to indict former FBI Director James Comey on charges of lying to Congress, despite that an internal memo reportedly admits the evidence is too thin.

“Even if you poll Democrats today, they will tell you, 30% of them will say that they believe that Trump conspired with Russia in the 2020 election,” Steube claimed. “It's completely and absolutely false.”

"It’s just extraordinary,” Bartiromo replied. “I mean, this is the biggest scandal that anyone has ever seen, followed by the Joe Biden mental-capacity scandal and the autopen use."

It’s surprising that the so-called autopen scandal lands higher on Bartiromo’s list than, say, the Trump administration refusing to release its files on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a former close friend of President Donald Trump.

Also absent from her scandal list: the Trump family’s cryptocurrency grift, widely seen as one of the clearest pay-to-play corruption schemes in modern U.S. history.

And one should not forget that Trump was involved in a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election. As part of the effort, he incited the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, which proved deadly and injured around 140 law enforcement officers.

Bartiromo has fallen far—from a business journalist to a right-wing propaganda machine—as was exposed in Dominion Voting Systems’ massive defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The looking glass has been shattered for Bartiromo, who now spends her days spinning falsehoods about Trump’s ties to Epstein and denying climate change.