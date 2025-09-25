Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s bromance seems to be back on.

After reuniting with the president at right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial on Sunday, the multibillionaire Tesla CEO and former DOGE chief announced that he is offering the government his company xAI’s artificial intelligence tool, Grok, for the bargain price of 42 cents. Then again, that is 42 cents per federal agency, so Musk might end up making a few dollars off of the exchange.

“Thanks to President Trump and his administration, xAI’s frontier AI is now unlocked for every federal agency empowering the U.S. Government to innovate faster and accomplish its mission more effectively than ever before” Musk said in a statement obtained by The Hill.

“We look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and his team to rapidly deploy AI throughout the government for the benefit of the country,” he added.

The highly-discounted deal with the General Services Administration will be in effect for 18 months.

Musk’s company is joining other AI giants that have already presented their goods to the government. Last month, competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic offered the government their tech for a whopping $1.

Following suit and trying to one-up its competitors, Google presented its AI, Gemini, for 47 cents.

Now, it seems, Musk is putting aside any past beef to get a stake in the ring-kissing race.

But if you’re asking, “Wasn’t he just accusing Trump of being on the Epstein list?” then you’re not alone.

After helping to slash thousands of federal workers—some of whom have been hastily rehired—and ending his haphazard attempt to make the government more efficient, Musk came for Trump’s jugular.

In June, the hair-plugged tech bro seemed to reignite the accusations of Trump’s name being on the infamous “list” of clients kept by Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and notorious sex offender who died while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk said in a since-deleted post on X.

Despite walking back his claims from that post, Musk later doubled down on his approach when Trump started calling the Epstein’s list a “hoax” created by the Democrats.

"Wow, amazing that Epstein 'killed himself' and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax," he wrote, referring to Epstein’s right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding Epstein in the sexual abuse of underage girls.

And the potential trillionaire also bashed his former bestie and GOP lackeys for supporting the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” he tweeted in June.

Then again, AI leaders including Musk are all vying for the next big government contract as Trump’s administration pushes forward in its misguided race to make the U.S. the “AI capital of the world.”

And Musk, while vindictive behind a keyboard, has historically ruled with his wallet.