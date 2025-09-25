A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Is there anything Pete Hegseth doesn't consider 'woke'?

Only our “secretary of war” would consider razor bumps “woke.”

Americans aren’t buying Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize pitch

Just because he claims to have ended “seven unendable wars” doesn’t make it true.

Trump moves even closer to indicting his enemies—first stop, Comey

Trump’s impeachable offenses are stacking up.

Cartoon: Crime scene

Nothing that a little coverup won’t fix.

Trump demands UN investigate escalator

In Trump’s universe, even inanimate objects are conspiring against him.

Federal workers become pawns in Trump’s shutdown fight

Because who cares about all those workers who will lose their jobs?

Trump's team sets plans to definitely, maybe, one day go to the moon

This is some kind of possibly exciting stuff!

Scandal-plagued state education chief quits after sucking at his job

Gotta love a guy who’s proclaimed his next goal is to “destroy the teachers unions.”

You won’t believe Trump’s new genius idea to help farmers

It’s certainly not long-term help.

Trump's tacky ballroom will be way bigger than the actual White House

Think Mar-a-Lago but way worse.

Click here to see more cartoons.