Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland reminded CNN viewers on Friday that the Department of Justice’s indictment of former FBI Director James Comey is a distraction from the cover-ups—plural—that the Trump administration is carrying out.

“When I was asking you about James Comey, you've twice now brought out the Epstein files and [border czar] Tom Homan,” CNN host Kate Bolduan asked. “Why?”

“Oh, because the Department of Justice is in full cover-up mode,” Raskin responded. “And just like they're doing the bidding of President Trump with respect to Mr. Comey, they're doing the bidding of President Trump with respect to covering up cases.”

Raskin reminded viewers that after Donald Trump retook the White House in January, his Justice Department quickly quashed a corruption case against New York Mayor Eric Adams, who had recently become a political ally.

“So what we see is the complete politicization of the Department of Justice,” Raskin continued. “But we're in the midst of trying to get this information with apparently real crimes. And we've got a strong bipartisan majority saying, ‘Stop the cover up of the Epstein files. Just go ahead and release that.’”

The Trump administration, with the help of virtually the entire Republican Party, has done everything in its power to deflect from the mounting evidence that Trump may be afraid to release the government’s long-promised files on Jeffrey Epstein because of what it might reveal about him.

At the same time, a federal investigation into Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, for allegedly taking a $50,000 bribe from undercover agents posing as contractors last year has been swept under the rug by Trump’s DOJ.

So much for the party of law and order.