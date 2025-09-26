President Donald Trump is spreading even more medical disinformation, this time firing off an insane Truth Social post promoting a new, made-up vaccine schedule and advising against giving children Tylenol.

"Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS [sic] B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS!” he wrote.

It's unclear where Trump—who is not a doctor and can't even pronounce acetaminophen, which is sold under the brand name Tylenol—got the idea that giving children Tylenol causes autism.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a press conference with President Donald Trump and

Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz.

That’s a step further than what brainworm-addled Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asserted during an embarrassing news conference Monday, in which he and Trump claimed that taking Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism in infants.

Saying that children shouldn’t take Tylenol because it could cause autism is, of course, a completely false statement, as autism is a developmental disorder, almost universally caused by genetics and not anything the parent does during pregnancy.

Giving a young child Tylenol cannot cause autism because autism develops in utero. Spreading this kind of disinformation could be extremely harmful.

"On Tylenol and autism, one thing is clear: There is no credible evidence that the former causes the latter. What we do know is that fear and misinformation can cause real harm," Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, wrote in an op-ed for the Boston Globe.

Telling parents not to give their children Tylenol is also insane because acetaminophen is the only pain reliever/fever reducer that’s safe for infants under 6 months old. And, of course, parents should consult their doctors if their children are sick.

But scaring parents out of giving an infant a fever reducer is absurdly dangerous, as high fevers can lead to seizures and dehydration, and not treating them can cause more harm—which is why actual doctors are aghast at Trump's latest medical disinformation.

"So much nonsense here: Tylenol (under direction of a physician) is the safest pain med in pregnancy. Tylenol is also safe in kids (much safer than Aspirin). MMR isn’t even available as 'separate shots.' Separating vaccines isn’t safer. It’s Hepatitis (not 'hepatitas')," Dr. Nick Mark, a critical care intensivist, wrote on X.

Though there is one positive here: The public doesn’t seem sold on Trump and Kennedy’s autism disinformation.

A YouGov poll released Friday found that 56% of Americans do not trust Trump’s findings on the cause of autism, with 43% saying they don’t trust the findings “at all” and 13% saying they don’t trust them “too much.”

x Datawrapper Content

Even Republican voters don’t seem convinced on Trump’s autism conclusions, with 38% saying that they either don’t trust them or don’t know if they do.

At the end of the day, Trump is a moron with no medical background. So whatever you do, do not take medical advice from him.