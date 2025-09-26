In violation of the Privacy Act of 1974, the Trump administration released the unredacted military service records of Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey. It wasn’t a mistake.

The files purportedly implicate Sherrill, who is running for governor of New Jersey, in a cheating scandal in the U.S. Naval Academy. But what they actually show is that she wasn’t part of the scandal herself, but she was reprimanded for not turning in classmates who were.

That’s it. And Republicans are trying to spin that into something sinister.

Republican New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli

According to CBS News, the documents include Sherrill’s Social Security number—which appears on almost every page— her and her parents’ home addresses, her life insurance information, past performance evaluations, and a nondisclosure agreement.

The National Archives called it a mistake and promised a “review of internal controls”—as if that means anything under President Donald Trump, who’s using the government to attack political opponents.

“That [GOP gubernatorial candidate] Jack Ciattarelli and the Trump administration are illegally weaponizing my records for political gain is a violation of anyone who has ever served our country. No veteran’s record is safe,” Sherrill said in response to the leak.

Ciattarelli claimed on X that the documents were a damning indictment of Sherrill’s service.

“Today's admission by Congresswoman Sherrill that she was implicated in, and punished for, her involvement in the largest cheating and honor code scandal in the history of the United States Navy is both stunning and deeply disturbing,” he wrote. “For eight years, Mikie Sherrill has built her entire political brand around her time at the Naval Academy and in the Navy, all the while concealing her involvement in the scandal and her punishment. The people of New Jersey deserve complete and total transparency.”

The truth is that more than 100 cadets were implicated in the cheating scandal—Sherrill wasn’t one of them. She was, however, reprimanded because she did not turn the cheaters in.

So Republicans are now the party of snitches?

Obviously, this is a swiftboating attempt to imply that Sherrill was one of the cheaters. She was not. If they want to argue that she should’ve been a snitch, that’s fair. She wasn’t. Snitch lovers should absolutely vote for Ciattarelli.

But we all know that’s not what those liars are going for, emboldened by Trump’s dirty tactics.