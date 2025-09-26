Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia wants to talk about real issues—not escalators.

On Thursday’s edition of the popular “Pod Save America” podcast, co-host Tommy Vietor was interviewing Ossoff and brought up President Donald Trump’s pathetic claim that sinister forces at the United Nations sabotaged both an escalator and a teleprompter during his appearance there this week.

“To the best of your knowledge, is it a crime to turn off an escalator?” Vietor asked the senator.

“I'm sure that all the folks in Georgia who are, you know, losing access to labor and delivery services, or maybe to an ICU because of these Medicaid cuts, or whose groceries have gone up 8% in a year, will be relieved that the president's investigating escalator failures in New York City,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff made it clear he has little interest in making light of Trump's latest distraction from the various scandals and corruptions of his administration, especially as a government funding deadline is only a few days away.

At the same time, Trump and his Republican goons have shown zero interest in addressing rising costs of living—most of which have been exacerbated by his terrible policies. Instead, they default to lazily blaming their usual scapegoats—former President Joe Biden, immigrants, diversity initiatives, and transgender kids—for their party’s inability to deliver real solutions for working Americans