Republicans admit they're to blame for looming shutdown—just kidding

GOP leaders have resorted to bald-faced lies in their zeal to pass the buck.

Latest terrible Trump appointee loves pushing violence and racism

Bigots seem to forget that the internet is forever.

Republicans cheer Comey indictment—to their own peril

When Democrats regain power, payback will be a bitch.

Cartoon: Temporary relief

If only Tylenol could cure the headaches caused by Trump’s buffoonery.

Trump blames shutdown on trans people before jetting off to watch golf

The fool babbling about “transgender for everybody” is calling Democrats “crazy.”

Indicting Comey is part of a much larger cover-up, says Jamie Raskin

Bogus indictments and demonizing Tylenol = fewer headlines about the Epstein files.

How Democrats can win back this key voting block

Party leaders must determine why Asian American voters drifted right in 2024.

