Hey, some exciting news from the world of Tomorrow: I’m launching a Kickstarter for a new book, tomorrow! My last publisher dropped me at the start of the pandemic, and then various life stuff happened, and finding a new publisher got put on the back burner. And now I’ve got five years of uncollected cartoons, and I’ve decided to take matters into my own hands. But the only way this becomes a real thing in the world is with your help! The campaign goes live tomorrow afternoon, but for now you can sign up to be notified here.

